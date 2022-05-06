Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 88,512 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.70% of PVH worth $201,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PVH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 786.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 35,819 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in PVH by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $66.80 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

