Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $196,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Unum Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

