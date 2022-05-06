Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,929 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $208,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $38,143,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 231.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.95.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $311.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.41 and its 200 day moving average is $309.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

