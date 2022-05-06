Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,746 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Garmin worth $199,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth $52,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

