Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 55,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,397,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several brokerages have commented on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $42,172,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 515,160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

