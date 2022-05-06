DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 39116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 12.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Permit Capital LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 108.0% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

