DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 39116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.
The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.