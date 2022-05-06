DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

DLO stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 944,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. DLocal has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,581 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in DLocal by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,265 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DLocal by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $57,987,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

