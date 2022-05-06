DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 126,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $414.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

