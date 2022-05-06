DNB Markets Upgrades HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of HXPLF stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.
About HEXPOL AB (publ) (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXPOL AB (publ) (HXPLF)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.