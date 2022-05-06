DNB Markets Upgrades HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HXPLF stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

