Dock (DOCK) Price Reaches $0.0301 on Top Exchanges

Dock (DOCK) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $23.06 million and $11.70 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00230091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 765,061,752 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

