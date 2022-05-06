Dogeswap Market Cap Hits $287,994.19 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (DOGES) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.40 or 0.00039487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $287,994.19 and approximately $727.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00223819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039650 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,725.05 or 1.93941562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

