Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $370.00. The stock traded as low as $335.30 and last traded at $341.79, with a volume of 600988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.69.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.
About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
