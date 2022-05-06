Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $370.00. The stock traded as low as $335.30 and last traded at $341.79, with a volume of 600988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.69.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

