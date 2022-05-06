Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

DOUG opened at 5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 6.97. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of 5.71 and a 1 year high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 334.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 333.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,242 shares of company stock valued at $680,800 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,410,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

