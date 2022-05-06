Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02 to $2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. 30,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,929. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

