Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of DOCS opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. Doximity has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

