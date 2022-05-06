Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 2,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

