Drive Shack (DS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter.

Shares of DS opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.38. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DS. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

