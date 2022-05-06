DuckDaoDime Market Capitalization Achieves $4.08 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00010935 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $293,675.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00226525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00219105 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00477338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,319.82 or 1.98146817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

