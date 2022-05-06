Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the mining company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
DPM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.77. 72,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.65.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,184.68. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00. Insiders sold 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849 over the last quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
