Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the mining company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

DPM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.77. 72,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.65.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPM shares. National Bank Financial cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.31.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,184.68. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00. Insiders sold 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849 over the last quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

