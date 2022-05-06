Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the mining company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TSE DPM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,031. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.83. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.99 and a 52-week high of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.31.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$92,875.00. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,050. Insiders have sold a total of 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849 in the last ninety days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

