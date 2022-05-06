Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Purchases £99,247.77 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison acquired 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.25) per share, for a total transaction of £99,247.77 ($123,982.22).

Andy Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Andy Harrison acquired 28,214 shares of Dunelm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.18) per share, for a total transaction of £297,657.70 ($371,839.73).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 939.50 ($11.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,070 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 938 ($11.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($19.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNLM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($22.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($21.36) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($20.76).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

