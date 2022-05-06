Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 255,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 605,619 shares of company stock worth $55,512,914 and sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $140,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

