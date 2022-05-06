DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

