DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 801,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. DURECT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.13.

Get DURECT alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DURECT by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DURECT by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.