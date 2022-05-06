Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

