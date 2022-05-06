Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Shares of ETN opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

