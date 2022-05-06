Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of EVV stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $13.49.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.