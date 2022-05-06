Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EVV stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter worth $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 86,031 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

