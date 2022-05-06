eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $58.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.04 on Friday. eBay has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.