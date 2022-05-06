eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. eBay has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

