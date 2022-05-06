Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.49. The company has a market cap of £7.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. Echo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.20 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Echo Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
