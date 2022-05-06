Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.49. The company has a market cap of £7.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. Echo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.20 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

