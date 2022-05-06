EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 30% Lower This Week

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $161,092.43 and $49.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 30% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,355.21 or 1.00115023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00048920 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001361 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001437 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

