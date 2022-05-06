Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

EDNMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($53.68) to €52.00 ($54.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($54.74) to €54.20 ($57.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Edenred alerts:

Shares of Edenred stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Edenred has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.