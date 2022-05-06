Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 14,825 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.66. 2,680,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

