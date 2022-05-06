Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 82.2% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.86. 225,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,259. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

