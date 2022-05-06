Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

