Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,247,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Barclays raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

