Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $172,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ET traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 542,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,848,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

