Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Boston Beer worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $603.69.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $15.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.11. 155,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 0.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.53 and a twelve month high of $1,144.62.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

