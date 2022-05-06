Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 2.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,510,044 shares of company stock worth $11,184,929 and sold 1,081,452 shares worth $65,213,258. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $6.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.96. 6,319,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,213. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.