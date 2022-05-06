Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Edison International updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40–4.70 EPS.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,577,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 264,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,362,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

