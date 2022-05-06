EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

