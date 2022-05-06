eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $18.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHTH. Barclays cut eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. eHealth has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.37.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.35. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eHealth by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $8,328,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,096,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in eHealth by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.