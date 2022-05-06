eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EHTH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded eHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial downgraded eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,636. eHealth has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.35. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $8,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 246,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $6,244,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $9,096,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

