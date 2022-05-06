El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 8,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LOCO. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

