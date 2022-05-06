El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 8,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
