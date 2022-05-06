Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $116.66

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.66 and last traded at $116.66, with a volume of 4390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average of $130.21.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

