Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESI. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.91.

ESI stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,877,000 after buying an additional 679,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after buying an additional 1,764,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after buying an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Element Solutions by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after buying an additional 2,432,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after buying an additional 879,867 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

