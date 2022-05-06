Emercoin (EMC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,162.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $24,162.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050975 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,237,563 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

