Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:MSN opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

