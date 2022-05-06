Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.82). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $12,428,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $12,066,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 135,875 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

