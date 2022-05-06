Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

ENB opened at C$57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Insiders have sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.53.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

